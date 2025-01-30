Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Critiques BJP Over Political Alliances and Election Doubts

Raj Thackeray criticized the BJP for aligning with leaders accused of corruption, expressing doubts about Maharashtra election results and sharing concerns over political stand shifts. He highlighted the inconsistency of political alliances and questioned the legitimacy of certain election outcomes while announcing internal reforms for the MNS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:40 IST
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of inconsistency and questionable political alliances. Thackeray highlighted that leaders accused of corruption were not jailed but placed in the state cabinet instead.

Speaking at an MNS rally, he expressed skepticism about the results of the last Maharashtra assembly elections, questioning how the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party secured 42 seats after performing poorly in Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, he rebutted criticism over his meetings with BJP leaders, assuring that his Marathi identity remains intact.

Thackeray also cast doubt on specific election outcomes, mentioning unusual voting patterns in key constituencies, and discussed internal changes in the MNS aimed at instilling discipline. On a separate note, he advised the director of an upcoming film to drop a controversial dance scene to avoid unnecessary backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

