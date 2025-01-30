Left Menu

BJD Accuses BJP of Reneging on Odisha's Special Status Promise

BJD leader Sasmit Patra criticized the BJP-led Central government for failing to grant special category status to Odisha, despite promises made in their 2014 manifesto. Speaking after an all-party meeting, Patra emphasized concerns over price rise, unemployment, and farmers' distress, highlighting BJD's persistent demands.

Updated: 30-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:03 IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra has accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of failing to honor its promise of granting special category status to Odisha. Patra contends that the BJP is reneging on commitments made in its 2014 election manifesto, even with a 'double-engine' administration.

Following an all-party meeting prior to Parliament's budget session, Patra expressed that the BJD intends to raise pressing issues such as price rise and unemployment. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has instructed parliamentary party members to advocate vigorously for Odisha's special category status.

Patra emphasized the enduring nature of this demand, stating, "This has been a longstanding demand for the last two decades." He further questioned why, despite BJP's hold on power both at the Centre and in Odisha, the status remains unfulfilled. He also spotlighted the plight of farmers in distress due to unseasonal rains.

An all-party meeting was convened at the Parliament Annexe in New Delhi in anticipation of the Budget session, scheduled to begin on Friday. This gathering included leaders from various parties, such as Congress, TMC, RSP, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and JMM.

Notably, the President will address the joint Parliament session on January 31, with the union budget presentation set for February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

