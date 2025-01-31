Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Deporting Venezuelan Gang Members to El Salvador

U.S. President Donald Trump is negotiating a deal to deport Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador. The gang, Tren de Aragua, is infamous for crimes including human smuggling and drug trafficking. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Central America trip aims to formalize this agreement, as Trump emphasizes immigration crackdowns.

Updated: 31-01-2025 03:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move aimed at curbing crime, U.S. President Donald Trump is exploring a deal to deport members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador, according to Bloomberg News. The gang has been linked to a series of crimes that have swept across the Americas, prompting the U.S. Treasury Department to label it a transnational criminal organization.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to embark on his first overseas trip to Central America, where discussions are expected to include the deportation agreement, as reported by Bloomberg. The deal would be part of broader negotiations with El Salvador, underscoring the Trump administration's focus on immigration control and law enforcement.

As part of his immigration reform agenda, President Trump seeks to reintroduce "safe third country" asylum agreements, reflective of his first term's policies. With a focus on addressing illegal immigration, the administration has increased deportations, utilizing military aircraft for transporting migrants to various Latin American nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

