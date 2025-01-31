Modi's Budget Session: A Historic Shift Without Foreign Disruptions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on a peaceful start to Parliament's Budget session, marking a first since 2014 without foreign disruptions. Highlighting his government's mission-driven agenda, Modi expressed hope for key decisions empowering women and promoting 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a significant shift ahead of Parliament's Budget session, noting the absence of any foreign attempts to stir trouble since 2014. This remark underscores a noteworthy departure from previous sessions characterized by such disruptions.
On the eve of his government presenting its first full-fledged budget in its third term, Modi expressed hopes for a positive impact on India's economy. He invoked the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for the prosperity of the poor and middle class, and anticipated that the session would fuel the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
The Prime Minister highlighted his government's focus on innovation, inclusion, and investment as key to economic development. He also stressed the importance of passing critical legislation for women's empowerment, aiming to eliminate sectarian or faith-based discrimination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
