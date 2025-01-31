President Murmu's Progressive Address Sparks Optimism and Controversy

President Droupadi Murmu delivered an address to Parliament that was acclaimed by supporters in the treasury benches as the Budget session commenced. Union Minister Chirag Paswan commended the President for articulating the vision that will guide the country's future policy-making and development.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan highlighted India's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade. He cited initiatives to bridge the wealth gap and enhance welfare programs, which were acknowledged in Murmu's address, as crucial steps in the nation's progress.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary described the address as visionary, noting its focus on youth, innovation, and education. Several leaders, including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, emphasized the significant developmental milestones achieved during the last ten years under Modi's leadership, emphasizing the impact on various societal sectors.

Surya also highlighted the role of political stability in the country's development and appreciated the encouragement for youth participation initiated by Prime Minister Modi. The Budget session began with President Murmu's address, which she delivered after arriving at Parliament in a horse-drawn buggy, followed by the national anthem.

Controversy emerged following Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's comments on Murmu's speech delivery, describing the President as very tired by the end. Amid the backdrop of these discussions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey ahead of the Union Budget announcement.

