Left Menu

President Murmu's Progressive Address Sparks Optimism and Controversy

President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, praised by many for its progressive tone, highlighted India's achievements under Prime Minister Modi and outlined future policies. However, it stirred controversy when Sonia Gandhi made remarks about the President's delivery. The address marked the start of the Budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:44 IST
President Murmu's Progressive Address Sparks Optimism and Controversy
Union Minister Chirag Paswan, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu delivered an address to Parliament that was acclaimed by supporters in the treasury benches as the Budget session commenced. Union Minister Chirag Paswan commended the President for articulating the vision that will guide the country's future policy-making and development.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan highlighted India's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade. He cited initiatives to bridge the wealth gap and enhance welfare programs, which were acknowledged in Murmu's address, as crucial steps in the nation's progress.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary described the address as visionary, noting its focus on youth, innovation, and education. Several leaders, including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, emphasized the significant developmental milestones achieved during the last ten years under Modi's leadership, emphasizing the impact on various societal sectors.

Surya also highlighted the role of political stability in the country's development and appreciated the encouragement for youth participation initiated by Prime Minister Modi. The Budget session began with President Murmu's address, which she delivered after arriving at Parliament in a horse-drawn buggy, followed by the national anthem.

Controversy emerged following Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's comments on Murmu's speech delivery, describing the President as very tired by the end. Amid the backdrop of these discussions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey ahead of the Union Budget announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025