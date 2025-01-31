Congress Criticism Sparks Controversy Following President Murmu's Address

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has labeled recent comments by Congress leaders on President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament as distasteful and regrettable. A statement from the President's office emphasized that such remarks damage the dignity of the presidency, deeming them "unacceptable."

Following President Murmu's speech to the joint session of both Houses, Congress leaders, including Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi, were observed discussing the speech. Sonia Gandhi, in a video circulating on social media, was overheard expressing concern about the President's stamina.

The President's office questioned the leaders' understanding of Indian linguistic idioms, suggesting their comments were a result of misunderstanding. It reiterated the President's commitment to addressing issues affecting marginalized communities and refuted any claims of her being fatigued during the address.

