Uttarakhand's Double Engine Growth: A Tale of Infrastructure and Politics

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, praised ongoing infrastructure projects in the state, emphasizing a massive Rs 68,000 crore investment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at an election rally, Dhami credited the BJP for transforming the region's transport and construction landscape, including roads and expressways.

In his speeches, Dhami alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, deviates from its promises, branding Kejriwal as the 'brand ambassador of corruption' in India. Highlighting Narendra Modi's leadership, Dhami noted significant national progress in various sectors, leaving established nations in awe.

Dhami detailed regional developments like the Zakhira flyover and the regularization of settlements under the PM-UDAY scheme. Urging for a common civil code, he linked BJP's efforts to a shared vision of national unity. He contrasted the BJP's governance with what he called the AAP and Congress's politics of division and corruption.

