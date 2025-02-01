Left Menu

Trump Targets Federal Union Deals as Workforce Transformation Begins

Donald Trump announced a new policy rejecting federal workers' collective bargaining agreements made shortly before his presidency. These agreements, labeled as 'lame-duck,' were seen as an effort to preserve Biden-era policies. Trump aims to restructure the workforce, challenging remote work trends instituted during the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 06:26 IST
Trump Targets Federal Union Deals as Workforce Transformation Begins
Donald Trump

On Friday, Donald Trump declared that any federal workers' collective bargaining agreements established within 30 days of his inauguration would face rejection. This marks a bold step in the president's campaign to reshape the federal workforce.

In a memo to executive department and agency heads, Trump accused the Biden administration of deliberately finalizing agreements to entrench its policies, calling them 'lame-duck collective bargaining agreements.' The memo left the extent of the policy's impact, including how many agreements are affected, uncertain.

The decision is part of Trump's broader effort to overhaul the U.S. government, including eliminating remote work practices. An executive order mandates federal employees to resume in-office work five days a week, countering trends initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025