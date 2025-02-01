Trump Targets Federal Union Deals as Workforce Transformation Begins

On Friday, Donald Trump declared that any federal workers' collective bargaining agreements established within 30 days of his inauguration would face rejection. This marks a bold step in the president's campaign to reshape the federal workforce.

In a memo to executive department and agency heads, Trump accused the Biden administration of deliberately finalizing agreements to entrench its policies, calling them 'lame-duck collective bargaining agreements.' The memo left the extent of the policy's impact, including how many agreements are affected, uncertain.

The decision is part of Trump's broader effort to overhaul the U.S. government, including eliminating remote work practices. An executive order mandates federal employees to resume in-office work five days a week, countering trends initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)