Trump's Bold Move: USAID Under State Department Control

In a strategic overhaul, the Trump administration is contemplating shifting the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under the State Department's command. This realignment aims to synchronize foreign aid with President Trump's "America First" agenda, according to insiders familiar with the discussion.

The move, if executed, will alter the landscape of global assistance provided by the U.S., posing potential threats to various international humanitarian operations that USAID facilitates. The debate has triggered worry among political leaders and experts about the legality and implications of such a decision.

The reorganization reflects an ongoing effort by the Trump administration to restructure federal agencies, echoed in the reorganization plan spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency, under the guidance of Elon Musk. Former officials have expressed concerns regarding the humanitarian consequences of such a merger.

(With inputs from agencies.)