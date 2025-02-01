Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: USAID Under State Department Control

The Trump administration is considering moving the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under State Department control, aligning aid with its "America First" policy. Discussions suggest a possible merger to streamline operations and reduce bureaucratic opposition, which could have significant impacts on global humanitarian aid effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:08 IST
Trump's Bold Move: USAID Under State Department Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic overhaul, the Trump administration is contemplating shifting the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under the State Department's command. This realignment aims to synchronize foreign aid with President Trump's "America First" agenda, according to insiders familiar with the discussion.

The move, if executed, will alter the landscape of global assistance provided by the U.S., posing potential threats to various international humanitarian operations that USAID facilitates. The debate has triggered worry among political leaders and experts about the legality and implications of such a decision.

The reorganization reflects an ongoing effort by the Trump administration to restructure federal agencies, echoed in the reorganization plan spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency, under the guidance of Elon Musk. Former officials have expressed concerns regarding the humanitarian consequences of such a merger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025