Sitharaman's Record 8th Budget Sets Stage for India's Economic Vision
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman departs to present her eighth consecutive union budget, focusing on fiscal policies, taxation reforms, and economic growth. The Economic Survey highlights a growth projection of 6.3-6.8% for 2025-26, emphasizing strong economic fundamentals and initiatives to boost industrial growth and innovation.
In a vivid display of tradition and modernity, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set off from North Block to Rashtrapati Bhavan, clutching her iconic 'bahi-khata', a tablet ensconced in a red cloth adorned with a golden national emblem. At precisely 11 am today, she will unveil her historic eighth consecutive budget in the Lok Sabha, detailing the government's fiscal policies, tax reforms, and pivotal economic initiatives.
Accompanying the Finance Minister were Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, and a contingent of officials. The Economic Survey, released in Parliament on the eve of the budget, forecasts India's economic growth at 6.3% to 6.8% for the fiscal year 2025-26, underscoring resilient economic fundamentals buoyed by fiscal consolidation and vibrant private consumption.
The survey accentuates India's robust economic framework and the government's commitment to bolstering long-term industrial advancement through investments in R&D, MSMEs, and capital goods. These initiatives are aimed at amplifying productivity and maintaining global competitiveness. It also highlights an easing of food inflation and strong foreign exchange reserves which bolster India's fiscal security and external robustness. Notably, the country has witnessed substantial growth in formal employment, reflected in a significant rise in EPFO subscriptions from FY19 to FY24.
