AAP Criticizes Government Ahead of Budget, Calls for Support to Farmers and Industries
Ahead of the Union Budget, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang criticized the government for not addressing the needs of farmers, the poor, middle class, and youth over the past decade. He urged for a special package for industries and Punjab's farmers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget.
In the lead-up to the Union Budget, Aam Aadmi Party's Malvinder Singh Kang has voiced concerns over the government's failure to deliver substantial initiatives for farmers, the poor, the middle class, and youth in the past decade. Kang highlighted core issues such as surging inflation and stagnant wages, urging for a special package aimed at bolstering industries, enhancing crop diversification, and supporting the farmers of Punjab.
Kang's remarks come as Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema lauds Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of her budget presentation. "We have submitted a memorandum to the central government, seeking a special package for Punjab as an agrarian state, and demanding legal guarantees for MSP," Cheema remarked.
As Sitharaman prepares to present her eighth consecutive budget, expectations are high for policies addressing fiscal strategy, revenue generation, and tax reforms. Earlier, Finance Minister Sitharaman, alongside Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, met with President Droupadi Murmu in a customary gesture of seeking good fortune, solidifying preliminary discussions on the budget's key proposals.
