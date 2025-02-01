Chirag Paswan Urges Opposition to Back Simultaneous Elections

In a bold statement, Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan called on the opposition to back the bills proposing simultaneous elections. This suggestion came amidst opposition criticism of the Union Budget's development initiatives, which allegedly favor poll-bound Bihar.

Paswan defended the Budget, highlighting measures such as IIT expansion, airport development, and food processing chains aimed at the youth of Bihar. He questioned why the opposition was objecting to these developmental efforts, stating that elections are often coinciding with the financial announcements.

He further advocated for the 'one nation, one election' proposal, urging the opposition to end the ongoing debate and focus on unified progress for the country. His remarks underscored his satisfaction with the Budget's comprehensive approach across sectors.

