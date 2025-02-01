Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Urges Opposition to Back Simultaneous Elections

Chirag Paswan, BJP ally and Union minister, urged the opposition to support bills for simultaneous elections, addressing criticisms of the Union Budget's Bihar-centric initiatives. Paswan emphasized benefits for Bihar's youth and called the Budget complete, urging support for the 'one nation, one election' concept to avoid recurring debates.

Updated: 01-02-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:28 IST
Chirag Paswan Urges Opposition to Back Simultaneous Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan called on the opposition to back the bills proposing simultaneous elections. This suggestion came amidst opposition criticism of the Union Budget's development initiatives, which allegedly favor poll-bound Bihar.

Paswan defended the Budget, highlighting measures such as IIT expansion, airport development, and food processing chains aimed at the youth of Bihar. He questioned why the opposition was objecting to these developmental efforts, stating that elections are often coinciding with the financial announcements.

He further advocated for the 'one nation, one election' proposal, urging the opposition to end the ongoing debate and focus on unified progress for the country. His remarks underscored his satisfaction with the Budget's comprehensive approach across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

