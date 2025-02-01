TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Union Budget for Ignoring West Bengal
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, claiming it overlooks West Bengal while giving substantial focus to Bihar. He accused BJP MPs from Bengal of failing to address the state's economic needs and emphasized the demand for increased funding and new projects for Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, asserting that it offers no significant benefits for West Bengal, which he claims remains deprived under the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.
Speaking in Delhi after the budget presentation, Banerjee noted the budget's strong focus on Bihar, where assembly elections are due this year, with several announcements made for financial support and infrastructure development.
Banerjee, a prominent TMC voice, accused the 12 BJP MPs from Bengal of failing to advocate for the state's economic interests and demanded increased funding and new projects for West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- Abhishek Banerjee
- Union Budget
- West Bengal
- BJP
- NDA
- Finance
- Bihar
- Makhana Board
- IIT Patna
ALSO READ
South Korea Preps Court Request Amidst Presidential Corruption Scandal
BJP's Constitution Campaign at Kumbh: A Celebration of Unity and Political Strategy
Uttarakhand CM Blasts Congress Over Corruption, Urges Voters to Choose BJP
BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' For Delhi 2025 Assembly Election
Parth Jindal and Mansukh Mandaviya Chart New Course for Indian Sports and IPL Future