TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Union Budget for Ignoring West Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, claiming it overlooks West Bengal while giving substantial focus to Bihar. He accused BJP MPs from Bengal of failing to address the state's economic needs and emphasized the demand for increased funding and new projects for Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:34 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, asserting that it offers no significant benefits for West Bengal, which he claims remains deprived under the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

Speaking in Delhi after the budget presentation, Banerjee noted the budget's strong focus on Bihar, where assembly elections are due this year, with several announcements made for financial support and infrastructure development.

Banerjee, a prominent TMC voice, accused the 12 BJP MPs from Bengal of failing to advocate for the state's economic interests and demanded increased funding and new projects for West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

