Punjab's Discontent Over Election-Focused Union Budget
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Union Budget for neglecting the state's needs, labeling it as an 'election budget' focused on Bihar. He expressed discontent over the absence of economic support, minimum support price for crops, and industry packages, calling for self-reliance in Punjab.
In a sharp critique of the Union Budget presented on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep disappointment, accusing the central government of ignoring his state once again.
Mann, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), described the budget as an 'election budget' which seems to prioritize Bihar over other states, marking a trend of perceived negligence towards Punjab.
He further criticized the budget for failing to announce minimum support prices for crops or any industry packages that could boost Punjab's economy, urging a need for the state to pursue self-reliance.
