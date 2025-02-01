Punjab's Discontent Over Election-Focused Union Budget

In a sharp critique of the Union Budget presented on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep disappointment, accusing the central government of ignoring his state once again.

Mann, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), described the budget as an 'election budget' which seems to prioritize Bihar over other states, marking a trend of perceived negligence towards Punjab.

He further criticized the budget for failing to announce minimum support prices for crops or any industry packages that could boost Punjab's economy, urging a need for the state to pursue self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)