Left Menu

Punjab's Discontent Over Election-Focused Union Budget

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Union Budget for neglecting the state's needs, labeling it as an 'election budget' focused on Bihar. He expressed discontent over the absence of economic support, minimum support price for crops, and industry packages, calling for self-reliance in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:10 IST
Punjab's Discontent Over Election-Focused Union Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Union Budget presented on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep disappointment, accusing the central government of ignoring his state once again.

Mann, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), described the budget as an 'election budget' which seems to prioritize Bihar over other states, marking a trend of perceived negligence towards Punjab.

He further criticized the budget for failing to announce minimum support prices for crops or any industry packages that could boost Punjab's economy, urging a need for the state to pursue self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025