Saree Diplomacy: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget and Bihar Focus Stir Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wearing a Madhubani art saree, presented her eighth budget, highlighting key developments in Bihar amidst opposition protests. Key announcements included tax exemptions and infrastructure projects in Bihar, amid coalition politics and opposition dissent over issues like the Kumbh stampede. Celebrations and protests marked the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:54 IST
Budget
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her eighth budget while clad in a silk saree adorned with Madhubani art, igniting both celebration and protest within the Lok Sabha. The ruling NDA hailed her Bihar-focused measures, while opposition members taunted the government over political alliances.

The session saw escalated tensions as the opposition raised concerns over the Kumbh stampede, demanding accountability. However, they were left speechless when Sitharaman announced zero tax for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team applauded the budget, particularly its Bihar-centric initiatives. Despite opposition walkouts and chants, the government's unwavering focus remained evident with plans for infrastructure and agricultural boosts in the poll-bound state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

