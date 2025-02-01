Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Omission Sparks Outrage in Union Budget 2025-2026

The Union Budget for 2025-2026 has been criticized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for ignoring the state's demands. Despite Tamil Nadu's significant contributions, the Budget did not address any of the state's requests. Stalin labeled the Budget as biased and questioned its purpose, citing lack of financial allocation to the state.

In a sharp rebuke, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the Union Budget 2025-2026 for ignoring the state's aspirations and contributions. Speaking on Saturday, Stalin lamented that none of the demands from Tamil Nadu, including vital transport projects like the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail, were accommodated.

Stalin expressed dismay that despite Tamil Nadu's significant role in several national reports, the state received no mention in the budget. He emphasized that the omission added financial stress on the state, particularly since central funding has seen reductions and restrictions primarily affecting Tamil Nadu.

Critiquing the ruling BJP government, Stalin accused it of deceiving the populace with empty promises, arguing that the Budget favored election-bound or BJP-ruled states. He questioned the essence of a 'Union' Budget that seemingly excludes significant contributors like Tamil Nadu, tagging his post with #BudgetBetrayal and #Budget2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

