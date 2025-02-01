Tamil Nadu's Omission Sparks Outrage in Union Budget 2025-2026

In a sharp rebuke, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the Union Budget 2025-2026 for ignoring the state's aspirations and contributions. Speaking on Saturday, Stalin lamented that none of the demands from Tamil Nadu, including vital transport projects like the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail, were accommodated.

Stalin expressed dismay that despite Tamil Nadu's significant role in several national reports, the state received no mention in the budget. He emphasized that the omission added financial stress on the state, particularly since central funding has seen reductions and restrictions primarily affecting Tamil Nadu.

Critiquing the ruling BJP government, Stalin accused it of deceiving the populace with empty promises, arguing that the Budget favored election-bound or BJP-ruled states. He questioned the essence of a 'Union' Budget that seemingly excludes significant contributors like Tamil Nadu, tagging his post with #BudgetBetrayal and #Budget2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)