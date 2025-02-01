Left Menu

Debunking 'Viksit Bharat by 2047': A Political Mirage?

Congress leader Amitabh Dubey critiques BJP's 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' promise, labeling it a 'jumla.' Dubey points out that current economic policies favor the wealthiest, neglecting broader public needs. The budget's income tax cuts benefit only 25% of the middle class, questioning India's development trajectory.

Congress leader Amitabh Dubey has dismissed the BJP's promise of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' as a mere 'jumla,' criticizing the ruling party's economic policies. Dubey raised doubts about the feasibility of the promise, arguing that the policies in place are skewed towards the affluent and ignore broader societal needs.

One of the contentious points Dubey highlighted is the recent government announcement concerning income tax exemptions under the new tax regime. The initiative, aimed at individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually, reportedly benefits only the upper echelon of the middle class, neglecting the majority.

Dubey pointed out that only 2.24 crore Indians paid income tax in 2022-23, representing the top 25% of the middle class. He criticized this economic move as pro-rich, similar to previous corporate tax cuts, failing to uplift the jobs and investments landscape. Dubey urged a shift in policy focus to truly realize Viksit Bharat.

