In a heartbreaking escalation of Sudan's civil unrest, a paramilitary group launched a deadly attack at Omdurman's open Sabrein Market, claiming 54 lives and injuring at least 158 more, according to health officials.

The Rapid Support Forces carried out the assault, marking another tragic incident in the ongoing conflict that has ravaged the nation since April 2023. The attack, which health authorities confirm disproportionately affected women and children, drew sharp condemnation from Khalid al-Aleisir, Sudan's minister of culture and government spokesperson, who termed it a flagrant violation of international law.

The continuous strife between the military and RSF has already claimed over 28,000 lives, displacing millions and leading to famine in various regions. Investigations are underway by the International Criminal Court into possible war crimes, amid accusations of genocide by international bodies.

