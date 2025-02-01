Left Menu

Devastating Market Assault Highlights Sudan's Ongoing Conflict

A brutal attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the Sabrein Market in Omdurman, Sudan, killed 54 people and injured 158. Part of the country's ongoing civil war, the assault caused widespread destruction and was condemned for violating international law. The conflict has resulted in thousands of fatalities and displacement.

Updated: 01-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:55 IST
Devastating Market Assault Highlights Sudan's Ongoing Conflict
In a heartbreaking escalation of Sudan's civil unrest, a paramilitary group launched a deadly attack at Omdurman's open Sabrein Market, claiming 54 lives and injuring at least 158 more, according to health officials.

The Rapid Support Forces carried out the assault, marking another tragic incident in the ongoing conflict that has ravaged the nation since April 2023. The attack, which health authorities confirm disproportionately affected women and children, drew sharp condemnation from Khalid al-Aleisir, Sudan's minister of culture and government spokesperson, who termed it a flagrant violation of international law.

The continuous strife between the military and RSF has already claimed over 28,000 lives, displacing millions and leading to famine in various regions. Investigations are underway by the International Criminal Court into possible war crimes, amid accusations of genocide by international bodies.

