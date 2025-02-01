Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government's Maha Kumbh Preparations

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over inadequate preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025, leading to devotees returning disappointed. He criticized infrastructure issues and questioned the credibility of the reported death toll from a recent stampede during the Mauni Amavasya ritual.

Updated: 01-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:44 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing critique of the Uttar Pradesh government's preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025. He claimed that inadequate facilities have forced many devotees to return without taking a dip at Triveni Sangam, highlighting infrastructure deficiencies amidst BJP's ambitious projects like turning Varanasi into a 'Smart City'.

The former Chief Minister questioned the state's budget utilization, alleging the infrastructure cannot accommodate the influx of devotees. He further criticized BJP's goals of transforming Indian cities into global benchmarks, questioning their capacity to handle vast numbers of pilgrims amidst choked urban environments.

In a related protest, Samajwadi Party MPs exited the Lok Sabha during the Union Budget presentation. Yadav accused the government of underreporting casualties from a recent stampede, suggesting mismanagement during the Maha Kumbh. He expressed concern about the accuracy of official figures concerning tragic incidents at this culturally significant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

