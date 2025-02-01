Home Voting Initiative Empowers Delhi's Elderly and Disabled Electors

In an unprecedented move, a total of 7,552 electors, comprising mostly of elderly citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), have opted for the home voting facility in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

This initiative by the Election Commission of India (ECI) allows voters above 85 and PwDs to cast their ballots from the comfort of their homes. To facilitate this smoothly, ECI has deployed 206 teams of polling officers across Delhi's 11 districts and 70 Assembly constituencies.

As of January 31, 2025, an impressive 92% of registered home voters, including 5,982 senior citizens and 998 PwDs, have successfully cast their votes. District West leads with the highest turnout of 94%. The voting process is video-recorded for transparency, with officials conducting home visits under tight security.

(With inputs from agencies.)