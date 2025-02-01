Jaishankar Criticizes Delhi Gov for Poor Services Ahead of Polls
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the Delhi government for inadequate basic services, urging voters to consider change on February 5. Delhi assembly polls see intensifying battle among AAP, BJP, and Congress, with AAP's Sanjay Singh confident of majority win.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for what he described as its failure to provide essential services to the capital's residents. Speaking ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Jaishankar expressed his embarrassment about the situation when representing India abroad.
During an interaction with Delhi's South Indian community, Jaishankar lamented the city's lack of progress over the past decade, urging the electorate to vote for change on February 5. He highlighted deficiencies in housing, water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and health services via Ayushman Bharat.
Conversely, AAP MP Sanjay Singh projected confidence, stating his party would secure over 60 of the 70 assembly seats, ensuring a majority-led government by Arvind Kejriwal. With the election date looming, competition intensifies among AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
