Left Menu

Jaishankar Criticizes Delhi Gov for Poor Services Ahead of Polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the Delhi government for inadequate basic services, urging voters to consider change on February 5. Delhi assembly polls see intensifying battle among AAP, BJP, and Congress, with AAP's Sanjay Singh confident of majority win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:23 IST
Jaishankar Criticizes Delhi Gov for Poor Services Ahead of Polls
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for what he described as its failure to provide essential services to the capital's residents. Speaking ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Jaishankar expressed his embarrassment about the situation when representing India abroad.

During an interaction with Delhi's South Indian community, Jaishankar lamented the city's lack of progress over the past decade, urging the electorate to vote for change on February 5. He highlighted deficiencies in housing, water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and health services via Ayushman Bharat.

Conversely, AAP MP Sanjay Singh projected confidence, stating his party would secure over 60 of the 70 assembly seats, ensuring a majority-led government by Arvind Kejriwal. With the election date looming, competition intensifies among AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025