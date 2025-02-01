Left Menu

Political Shakeup: MLA B R Patil's Resignation Sparks Questions

MLA B R Patil has resigned as the political adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. His resignation follows a protest supporting farmers and disappointment over insufficient funding for his constituency. The development adds tension to political dynamics in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:37 IST
Political Shakeup: MLA B R Patil's Resignation Sparks Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, MLA B R Patil resigned on Saturday as the political adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Patil, a pivotal figure representing the Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district, made this move after being in the advisory role since December 29, 2023.

This resignation comes on the heels of Patil's recent protest. He staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, advocating for a law to guarantee minimum support prices to farmers. This action aligned with the ongoing fast by farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal near the Punjab-New Delhi border.

Sources indicate that Patil's dissent was also evident at Congress Legislature Party meetings, where he voiced frustrations over the inadequate allocation of funds for development projects in his constituency. The resignation underscores brewing tensions within political circles in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025