Political Shakeup: MLA B R Patil's Resignation Sparks Questions

In a significant political development, MLA B R Patil resigned on Saturday as the political adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Patil, a pivotal figure representing the Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district, made this move after being in the advisory role since December 29, 2023.

This resignation comes on the heels of Patil's recent protest. He staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, advocating for a law to guarantee minimum support prices to farmers. This action aligned with the ongoing fast by farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal near the Punjab-New Delhi border.

Sources indicate that Patil's dissent was also evident at Congress Legislature Party meetings, where he voiced frustrations over the inadequate allocation of funds for development projects in his constituency. The resignation underscores brewing tensions within political circles in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)