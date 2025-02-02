Venezuela Agrees to Welcome Back Deported Migrants

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump has disclosed that Venezuela has agreed to welcome back its citizens who have been apprehended in the U.S. for illegal immigration. This includes members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang.

The announcement came on the heels of a visit by U.S. envoy Richard Grenell to Venezuela, where he engaged in discussions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Despite the talks, the U.S. maintains its stance of non-recognition of Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Notably, Grenell clarified that no financial concessions were made in securing this agreement. Meanwhile, Trump's administration views this as a continuation of its strategy to deport illegal immigrants back to their countries, with similar arrangements being sought with several other nations.

