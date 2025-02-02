Iran Flexes Missile Muscle with New Cruise Test
Iran demonstrated its military capabilities by successfully test-firing an anti-warship cruise missile with a range of 1,000 kilometers. The launch, capable of reaching US Navy vessels, underscores Iran's strategic intentions and defensive posture in the region. The test reflects ongoing tensions and Iran's advanced missile technology.
- Country:
- Iran
In a strategic display of military strength, Iran conducted a successful test-firing of an anti-warship cruise missile with a remarkable range of 1,000 kilometers, capable of targeting US Navy ships in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
According to Gen. Ali Reza Tangsiri, head of the Revolutionary Guard's navy, the missile, known as the Ghadr-380 L, boasts anti-jamming technology and is part of a sophisticated arsenal stored in underground facilities along Iran's southern coast.
This missile test comes as tensions continue in the Middle East, with Iran emphasizing its ability to defend against potential threats as demonstrated in recent conflicts with Israel and its allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)