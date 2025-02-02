In the wake of a devastating missile attack in Poltava, Ukrainian military pensioner Ihor Yavorskyi spent a harrowing Saturday searching for his missing family among the wreckage. Despite the chaos and carnage, his anxieties remain unresolved as he has yet to find his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.

As emergency crews worked tirelessly to retrieve the deceased from the collapsed apartment block, Yavorskyi awaited confirmation of his family's fate. His grief was palpable as he inspected each body carried past, hoping to avoid the dreadful confirmation that his loved ones were among the victims.

Yavorskyi, standing amidst the smoldering debris, expressed his deep anger towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, blaming him for the attack and the ongoing conflict. His words echoed the frustration and heartbreak felt by many Ukrainians as the tension between the nations escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)