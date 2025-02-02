Zelenskyy's Concerns Over US-Russia Talks

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the critical nature of Ukraine's inclusion in US-Russia talks concerning the war. The talks, he warned, pose inherent dangers if Kyiv remains excluded.

Zelenskyy disclosed that discussions between Ukraine and US officials, including Trump's special envoy Keith Kellog and national security adviser Mike Waltz, have been productive. However, a planned visit by Kellog to Ukraine has yet to be rescheduled.

The Ukrainian leader expressed an urgent need for face-to-face diplomatic engagements to solidify mutual understanding and address potential issues stemming from the ongoing conflict.

