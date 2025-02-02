Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Concerns Over US-Russia Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the importance of involving Ukraine in US-Russia discussions regarding the ongoing war. He revealed recent contacts with US officials and stressed arranging a meeting soon to address any concerns of exclusion.

Updated: 02-02-2025 03:20 IST
Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the critical nature of Ukraine's inclusion in US-Russia talks concerning the war. The talks, he warned, pose inherent dangers if Kyiv remains excluded.

Zelenskyy disclosed that discussions between Ukraine and US officials, including Trump's special envoy Keith Kellog and national security adviser Mike Waltz, have been productive. However, a planned visit by Kellog to Ukraine has yet to be rescheduled.

The Ukrainian leader expressed an urgent need for face-to-face diplomatic engagements to solidify mutual understanding and address potential issues stemming from the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

