Kerala's Fury: Minister's Remarks Spark Outrage Over Budget Allocation

The Congress-led UDF has demanded an apology from BJP leader George Kurian for his remarks on Kerala's budget allocation. Kurian suggested Kerala declare itself backward to receive more funds. Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticised Kurian, calling the Union Budget disappointing and lacking necessary support for the state.

Updated: 02-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:54 IST
Senior BJP leader George Kurian finds himself at the center of controversy following remarks he made concerning budget allocations for Kerala. The Congress-led UDF has strongly urged Kurian to withdraw his statements and apologize to the public.

Kurian's comments have drawn ire, as he suggested that Kerala needs to declare itself backward in education, infrastructure, and social welfare to secure additional funds from the Centre. This response was perceived as an insult by state leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who criticised the Union Budget for ignoring Kerala's demands.

Satheesan further challenged other BJP leaders to clarify their stance, while Kerala's Finance Minister and Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the budget, calling it "extremely disappointing". The CPI(M) also joined in condemning Kurian's remarks.

