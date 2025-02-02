Left Menu

Congress Push for Party-Aligned Civic Polls in Jharkhand

Ghulam Ahmad Mir has announced that the Congress will urge the Jharkhand government to conduct state civic polls with party symbols. Previously pending since April 2023 and held without party affiliations, the Congress wants party-based elections to support candidates aligned with their ideology.

Updated: 02-02-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress is making a bid to push the Jharkhand government to conduct civic polls with party symbols, a departure from the non-party line system that has been in place. This move was highlighted by Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir during a recent meeting held in Ranchi.

Urban local body elections have been pending since April 2023 and traditionally conducted without party symbols in Jharkhand. Mir, in his address, emphasized the need to support candidates who align with Congress ideology, should the non-party line system persist.

The meeting also discussed the state's upcoming budget. Mir noted that while it will be Hemant Soren's government's first budget, it aims to reflect the views of public representatives. Congress is seeking several provisions, including a caste census and a displacement commission, to be integrated into the state budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

