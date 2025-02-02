Globalization vs. Tariffs: The Ongoing Economic Tug-of-War

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the significance of maintaining open global trade, critiquing new trade barriers. His remarks served as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China.

Despite the looming threat of tariffs on the EU, Scholz stressed that the bloc retains options for action as a global economic force. Post-meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he underlined the need for cooperative economic relations.

Echoing Scholz's concerns, opposition leader Friedrich Merz criticized tariffs at his CDU party convention, warning of the burdens on American consumers and advocating for a united EU front in trade negotiations with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)