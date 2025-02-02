Rajasthan CM Sharma Takes Aim at AAP in Fiery Delhi Poll Rally

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a blistering attack on Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP at a recent Delhi poll rally, accusing them of deep-seated corruption. Sharma claimed that the citizens of Delhi are eager to elect a BJP government, promising better governance.

Speaking at Tri Nagar, Sharma criticized the AAP government for multiple alleged scams and failing to deliver on promises related to infrastructure and healthcare. He painted a stark contrast to previous Congress rule, calling for swift change under BJP leadership.

Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, asserting India's progress since 2014. He called for a 'double-engine' government in Delhi aligned with the Centre to address infrastructural issues effectively. Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8.

