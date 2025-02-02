Left Menu

Delhi Election Drama: AAP Accuses BJP of Vandalism Amidst Police Inaction

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged BJP supporters vandalized its campaign vehicle in presence of police in New Delhi, where Arvind Kejriwal is contesting. BJP dismissed the allegations as theatrics. No formal complaint was filed, prompting police to urge action. AAP criticized both BJP and Election Commission.

Updated: 02-02-2025 22:21 IST
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, alleging vandalism of one of its campaign vehicles in New Delhi. The incident reportedly occurred in the presence of police personnel, with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal contesting the upcoming polls in that constituency.

The BJP categorically denied these allegations, describing them as dramatic tactics by AAP, who they claimed are losing the election. Meanwhile, New Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla stated that no complaint had been received, urging AAP to file a formal complaint to prompt strict legal action.

Amidst the ongoing election rivalry, AAP also criticized the Election Commission for inaction. The party circulated videos of the incident and suggested connections between perpetrators and BJP leaders. As the election battle intensifies, allegations and denials continue, highlighting the tense political atmosphere in the region.

