Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Kejriwal on Delhi's Water Crisis

Rahul Gandhi challenged Arvind Kejriwal to drink the 'stinking water' supplied in Delhi, accusing him of false promises. At a rally, Gandhi asserted that Congress aids victims of violence and stands for love and brotherhood, contrasting with BJP's alleged divisive ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Kejriwal on Delhi's Water Crisis
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at Hauz Qazi Chowk, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to drink the 'stinking water' provided to Delhi's residents, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises.

Gandhi reiterated his party's support for victims of the 2020 Delhi riots and underscored Congress's message of unity against BJP's purported divisive politics, emphasizing love and brotherhood as core values.

The rally saw Gandhi criticizing Kejriwal's governance and allegations of corruption while highlighting Congress as the only party committed to aiding the oppressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025