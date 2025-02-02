Rahul Gandhi Challenges Kejriwal on Delhi's Water Crisis
Rahul Gandhi challenged Arvind Kejriwal to drink the 'stinking water' supplied in Delhi, accusing him of false promises. At a rally, Gandhi asserted that Congress aids victims of violence and stands for love and brotherhood, contrasting with BJP's alleged divisive ideology.
In a fiery address at Hauz Qazi Chowk, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to drink the 'stinking water' provided to Delhi's residents, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises.
Gandhi reiterated his party's support for victims of the 2020 Delhi riots and underscored Congress's message of unity against BJP's purported divisive politics, emphasizing love and brotherhood as core values.
The rally saw Gandhi criticizing Kejriwal's governance and allegations of corruption while highlighting Congress as the only party committed to aiding the oppressed.
