Elections Heat Up: Accusations Fly Between Assam CM and Delhi's Kejriwal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a 'lying machine' and criticizing his alleged delay in supporting Hindu priests. Sarma accused Kejriwal of neglecting the Yamuna River's cleanliness and faced backlash over water poisoning allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:27 IST
politics
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political exchange, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed sharp criticism at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and being a 'fake Hindu'.

Sarma questioned Kejriwal's religious sincerity, alleging that he remembered Hindu priests only because of the upcoming elections, while supporting maulanas for years.

Amid ongoing political tensions, Sarma revisited Kejriwal's claims about water poisoning and urged Delhiites to 'oust this fake Hindu' as the capital braces for assembly elections on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

