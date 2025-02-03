Left Menu

Panama Canal Sovereignty Sparks Diplomatic Discussions with U.S.

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino reasserts Panama's control over the Panama Canal, despite U.S. President Trump's claims regarding Chinese influence. Mulino hinted at possible expansion of a bilateral migration agreement with the U.S., aiming for direct deportations of migrants crossing from South America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 01:18 IST
Amid rising tensions between Panama and the United States, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has firmly stated that the sovereignty over the Panama Canal remains non-negotiable. Mulino's comments came after a crucial meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where both leaders explored potential solutions to the ongoing migration issue.

The Panama Canal has resurfaced as a contentious issue in diplomatic relations, spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's assertive stance on eliminating Chinese influence over the vital trade route. While Trump insists on retaking control, President Mulino has countered these claims with a proposal. He suggested expanding a bilateral agreement to enhance direct deportations of non-Panamanian migrants, particularly those journeying through the perilous Darien Gap from South America.

Sophisticated in its geopolitical implications, the discourse underscores Panama's pivotal role as a transit hub amidst increasing migrant flows. With a focus on migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador, the proposed agreement would mark a significant shift in U.S.-Panama relations, contingent upon U.S. financial support to mitigate repatriation costs. Mulino and Rubio's discussions are seen as a precursor to further diplomatic engagements in the region.

