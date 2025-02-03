Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Kejriwal Amid Rising Inflation Concerns

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accuses Modi's government of ignoring inflation in the budget and criticizes Kejriwal amid Delhi's assembly election race. She highlights the financial struggles faced by common people due to GST on essential items, and questions both leaders' honesty, moments before the Delhi assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:16 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique of the current administration, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accused the Modi government of neglecting the struggles of the common people by not addressing rising inflation in the Union Budget. Addressing a public gathering in Seemapuri, she expressed disappointment over the absence of measures to combat inflation, noting that no mention was made in the recent budget speech.

Priyanka Gandhi further criticized the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, claiming it has burdened the common people's finances by taxing everyday essentials. She painted a grim picture of those struggling to make ends meet in the wake of increased costs, highlighting her own experiences in Seemapuri and the joblessness in Delhi.

Turning her attention to political rivals, Gandhi targeted Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, cautioning voters against his claims of being the sole honest politician amid allegations related to the Delhi excise policy. She also accused Prime Minister Modi of benefiting industrialists, particularly in the electricity sector. As Delhi assembly elections approach, she portrays both leaders as distractions from pressing issues like rising inflation and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

