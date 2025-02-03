Trump's USAID Shakeup: Turmoil and Transformation
The Trump administration removed senior security officials at USAID after a security breach by Elon Musk's DOGE representatives. This move is part of a broader strategy to bring USAID under the State Department. The changes have drawn criticism and legal threats from congressional Democrats.
The weekend saw a dramatic shakeup at USAID, as the Trump administration removed two senior security officials. The removals followed an incident involving Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gaining access to restricted areas without clearance, according to multiple sources.
This move forms part of President Donald Trump's broader strategy to curb USAID's independence, possibly aligning it with the State Department. Congressional Democrats have voiced concerns, hinting at potential legal challenges by arguing these actions might breach U.S. laws establishing USAID as a separate entity.
The incident has sparked a fresh round of controversy, putting USAID's future in the balance and drawing attention to Trump's 'America First' policy. Meanwhile, the global freeze on foreign aid raises alarms worldwide, threatening crucial international aid programs.
