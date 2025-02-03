Trump's USAID Shakeup: Turmoil and Transformation

The weekend saw a dramatic shakeup at USAID, as the Trump administration removed two senior security officials. The removals followed an incident involving Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gaining access to restricted areas without clearance, according to multiple sources.

This move forms part of President Donald Trump's broader strategy to curb USAID's independence, possibly aligning it with the State Department. Congressional Democrats have voiced concerns, hinting at potential legal challenges by arguing these actions might breach U.S. laws establishing USAID as a separate entity.

The incident has sparked a fresh round of controversy, putting USAID's future in the balance and drawing attention to Trump's 'America First' policy. Meanwhile, the global freeze on foreign aid raises alarms worldwide, threatening crucial international aid programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)