Left Menu

Trump's USAID Shakeup: Turmoil and Transformation

The Trump administration removed senior security officials at USAID after a security breach by Elon Musk's DOGE representatives. This move is part of a broader strategy to bring USAID under the State Department. The changes have drawn criticism and legal threats from congressional Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 07:26 IST
Trump's USAID Shakeup: Turmoil and Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The weekend saw a dramatic shakeup at USAID, as the Trump administration removed two senior security officials. The removals followed an incident involving Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gaining access to restricted areas without clearance, according to multiple sources.

This move forms part of President Donald Trump's broader strategy to curb USAID's independence, possibly aligning it with the State Department. Congressional Democrats have voiced concerns, hinting at potential legal challenges by arguing these actions might breach U.S. laws establishing USAID as a separate entity.

The incident has sparked a fresh round of controversy, putting USAID's future in the balance and drawing attention to Trump's 'America First' policy. Meanwhile, the global freeze on foreign aid raises alarms worldwide, threatening crucial international aid programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025