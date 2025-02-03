Delhi Showdown: BJP vs AAP in High-Stakes Election Battle

In the heat of the Delhi Assembly election campaign, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav shared a heartfelt moment as they met during their canvassing efforts for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two leaders paused their respective convoys for a warm hug on Sunday.

Amid escalating election fervor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), branding it as the 'AAP-DA' (disaster) government. Modi accused AAP of detrimental leadership, claiming it has set Delhi back 11 years. He assured voters that under a BJP government, no slum would face demolition and existing welfare initiatives would persist.

Addressing a large assembly in RK Puram, Modi emphasized the need for a 'double-engine government' capable of propelling prosperity in Delhi. Analogizing the forthcoming election results to changing seasons, he promised a 'new spring of development.' His pledges included nutritional provisions for slum residents and the establishment of a welfare board for auto drivers and domestic workers. Meanwhile, the BJP fortified its position with eight AAP MLAs crossing over.

(With inputs from agencies.)