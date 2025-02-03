Left Menu

Delhi Showdown: BJP vs AAP in High-Stakes Election Battle

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leaders intensify their campaign against AAP. Prime Minister Modi criticized the AAP's governance and pledged no demolition of slums or discontinuation of welfare schemes if BJP wins. Eight AAP MLAs switched allegiances to BJP, heightening political tensions.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heat of the Delhi Assembly election campaign, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav shared a heartfelt moment as they met during their canvassing efforts for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two leaders paused their respective convoys for a warm hug on Sunday.

Amid escalating election fervor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), branding it as the 'AAP-DA' (disaster) government. Modi accused AAP of detrimental leadership, claiming it has set Delhi back 11 years. He assured voters that under a BJP government, no slum would face demolition and existing welfare initiatives would persist.

Addressing a large assembly in RK Puram, Modi emphasized the need for a 'double-engine government' capable of propelling prosperity in Delhi. Analogizing the forthcoming election results to changing seasons, he promised a 'new spring of development.' His pledges included nutritional provisions for slum residents and the establishment of a welfare board for auto drivers and domestic workers. Meanwhile, the BJP fortified its position with eight AAP MLAs crossing over.

