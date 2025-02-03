Karnataka BJP Leaders Rally Against State Chief Vijayendra

A divide within the Karnataka BJP has prompted influential party members to advocate for the removal of state unit chief B Y Vijayendra. Sources confirmed that the group will travel to Delhi for discussions with senior leaders in hopes of advancing their cause.

Led by MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and MP K Sudhakar, the delegation includes former legislators Kumar Bangarappa and Aravind Limbavali. Before departing, some members sought divine intervention, visiting the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.

The campaign against Vijayendra, initially spearheaded by Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, highlights discontent with perceived dynastic influences, a stance that resonates with several party veterans including former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

(With inputs from agencies.)