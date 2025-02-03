Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Leaders Rally Against State Chief Vijayendra

A faction of Karnataka BJP leaders, upset with state unit chief B Y Vijayendra, is heading to Delhi to demand his removal. Led by MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and MP K Sudhakar, their mission is backed by key figures including former CM D V Sadananda Gowda, due to concerns over dynastic politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:51 IST
Karnataka BJP Leaders Rally Against State Chief Vijayendra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A divide within the Karnataka BJP has prompted influential party members to advocate for the removal of state unit chief B Y Vijayendra. Sources confirmed that the group will travel to Delhi for discussions with senior leaders in hopes of advancing their cause.

Led by MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and MP K Sudhakar, the delegation includes former legislators Kumar Bangarappa and Aravind Limbavali. Before departing, some members sought divine intervention, visiting the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.

The campaign against Vijayendra, initially spearheaded by Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, highlights discontent with perceived dynastic influences, a stance that resonates with several party veterans including former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025