Naidu Criticizes AAP's Governance Ahead of Delhi Elections
Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu critiqued the AAP government's performance, advocating for an inclusive growth model. He described Delhi's governance as lacking and promoted a vision aligning with the NDA's goals for India's development by 2047.
- Country:
- India
N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, criticized the AAP-led government ahead of the Delhi assembly polls. He claimed the governance model has 'failed' and urged citizens to elect a party committed to inclusive growth.
During a press conference, Naidu expressed concerns over the lack of development in Delhi, attributing social and environmental challenges to ineffective leadership. He coined the term 'half-engine sarkar' for the current government, suggesting the need for stronger leadership to propel Delhi towards growth.
Naidu emphasized performance and living standards over ideology, urging low-income households to consider their future in a stagnant environment. He reiterated TDP's support for Budget 2025, aligning with the NDA's vision for a developed India by 2047, and highlighted his party's comprehensive growth principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's Inclusive Growth Plan: Empowering the Landless
India's Vision for Inclusive Growth: A Global Perspective at Davos
Labour Minister Highlights Role of Unions and Government in Driving Inclusive Growth
President Murmu's Vision: Inclusive Growth and Empowerment
Dr. Jitendra Singh Lauds Gujarat’s Governance Model at National Conference, Calls for Replication Across India