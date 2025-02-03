Naidu Criticizes AAP's Governance Ahead of Delhi Elections

N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, criticized the AAP-led government ahead of the Delhi assembly polls. He claimed the governance model has 'failed' and urged citizens to elect a party committed to inclusive growth.

During a press conference, Naidu expressed concerns over the lack of development in Delhi, attributing social and environmental challenges to ineffective leadership. He coined the term 'half-engine sarkar' for the current government, suggesting the need for stronger leadership to propel Delhi towards growth.

Naidu emphasized performance and living standards over ideology, urging low-income households to consider their future in a stagnant environment. He reiterated TDP's support for Budget 2025, aligning with the NDA's vision for a developed India by 2047, and highlighted his party's comprehensive growth principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)