Left Menu

Naidu Criticizes AAP's Governance Ahead of Delhi Elections

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu critiqued the AAP government's performance, advocating for an inclusive growth model. He described Delhi's governance as lacking and promoted a vision aligning with the NDA's goals for India's development by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:29 IST
Naidu Criticizes AAP's Governance Ahead of Delhi Elections
Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, criticized the AAP-led government ahead of the Delhi assembly polls. He claimed the governance model has 'failed' and urged citizens to elect a party committed to inclusive growth.

During a press conference, Naidu expressed concerns over the lack of development in Delhi, attributing social and environmental challenges to ineffective leadership. He coined the term 'half-engine sarkar' for the current government, suggesting the need for stronger leadership to propel Delhi towards growth.

Naidu emphasized performance and living standards over ideology, urging low-income households to consider their future in a stagnant environment. He reiterated TDP's support for Budget 2025, aligning with the NDA's vision for a developed India by 2047, and highlighted his party's comprehensive growth principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025