BJP's Double-Engine Promise for Delhi: Goyal Targets AAP's 'Fake Guarantees'

On Monday, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of making false promises to the people of Delhi. He claimed that a BJP-led double-engine government would prioritize development and public welfare.

Goyal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing significant relief to the middle class in the budget, asserting that the BJP's victory in the Delhi elections felt increasingly certain. He declared that under Modi's leadership, Delhi residents could anticipate a government driven by credible leadership and development initiatives.

Asserting that fractures within AAP were evident, Goyal noted that the resignation of eight AAP MLAs before the upcoming elections indicated a dwindling party unity. He used a metaphor of their symbol, the broomstick, symbolically splintering. PM Modi also voiced his belief that Delhi would soon see a new dawn of development under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)