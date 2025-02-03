BJP's Double-Engine Promise for Delhi: Goyal Targets AAP's 'Fake Guarantees'
Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticizes Delhi's AAP, highlighting BJP's focus on development. Predicting BJP's victory, he praises PM Modi's middle-class tax relief. Goyal mocks AAP's dwindling unity, just before Delhi elections, as eight MLAs resign. He underscores BJP's commitment to public welfare in upcoming polls.
On Monday, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of making false promises to the people of Delhi. He claimed that a BJP-led double-engine government would prioritize development and public welfare.
Goyal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing significant relief to the middle class in the budget, asserting that the BJP's victory in the Delhi elections felt increasingly certain. He declared that under Modi's leadership, Delhi residents could anticipate a government driven by credible leadership and development initiatives.
Asserting that fractures within AAP were evident, Goyal noted that the resignation of eight AAP MLAs before the upcoming elections indicated a dwindling party unity. He used a metaphor of their symbol, the broomstick, symbolically splintering. PM Modi also voiced his belief that Delhi would soon see a new dawn of development under BJP governance.
