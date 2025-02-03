Lok Sabha Session Begins Amid Waqf Bill Debates

As the fourth session of the 18th Lok Sabha commences, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi announces that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all leaders, including the opposition, to present their inputs positively. The session is set against the backdrop of significant legislative business.

A new focus has emerged on the revised Waqf Bill, a comprehensive 655-page document submitted by Jagdambika Pal to Speaker Om Birla. Sarangi confirmed that the Bill will likely be introduced shortly. This development follows prior debates, with opposition criticism of the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report.

Jagdambika Pal has defended the report, citing extensive consultations with stakeholders. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which includes 25 amendments to address various longstanding issues, aims to enhance transparency and reclaim illegally occupied properties. The bill awaits further discussion in the Parliament.

