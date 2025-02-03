Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Rallies for Milkipur as Campaigning Ends

As campaigning concludes for the Milkipur by-election, Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, addresses a public meeting in support of candidate Ajit Prasad. The Congress party, an ally, steps aside to back SP in the race. Polls are scheduled for February 5th.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the final day of the Milkipur by-election campaign, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav is set to hold a crucial meeting supporting candidate Ajit Prasad. The rally is scheduled at Kisan Inter College grounds, with Yadav's helicopter landing expected by 12:30 PM, SP state president Shyam Lal Pal announced.

Pal, already at the venue, leveled serious accusations against the BJP and local administration concerning election conduct. The election is slated for February 5, with results to be revealed on February 8. The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA bloc aligned with SP, has opted not to run a candidate, supporting SP instead.

The contest sees Ajit Prasad, son of Awadhesh Prasad, representing SP, while BJP fields Chandrabhan Paswan. SP MP Dimple Yadav voiced strong optimism for a commanding win. The BJP suffered losses in the recent Lok Sabha elections but bounced back slightly in last year's assembly by-polls, while SP captured only two out of nine seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

