Tragic Loss: Ayaan Ahmad Khan Found Dead in Patna

A tragedy has struck the family of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, as his son Ayaan Ahmad Khan was found dead in Patna. The incident took place at the official residence of his father, currently the Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader, located in the Sachiwalaya area.

Authorities, including senior officials and forensic experts, have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar confirmed to PTI that they are collecting scientific evidence from the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the cause of death remains undetermined.

Ayaan Ahmad Khan's death has sent ripples of grief through the political community. Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh conveyed his condolences on social media, mourning the sudden loss and extending support to the bereaved family in their time of sorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)