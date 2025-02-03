Budget Debate Heats Up: JD(U) Defends, RJD Criticizes Provisions for Bihar

Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha responded to criticism from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding the Union Budget, asserting that opposition to the budget is akin to opposition against Bihar and its people. Jha pointed out that when Yadav was part of the UPA government, he had the opportunity to contribute to Bihar's development but did not seize it. Commenting further, Jha applauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to distance himself from the INDIA Bloc, referencing internal conflicts within the alliance.

Highlighting the central government's efforts, Jha noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working towards the progress of Purvanchal states, and the budget allocations for Bihar will significantly benefit the region. He emphasized the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which include the development of Greenfield airports and the expansion of Patna Airport as part of broader development plans.

Countering this, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the budget, accusing it of neglecting Bihar by not introducing a special package for the state. At a press conference in Vaishali, Bihar, Yadav expressed dissatisfaction, stating that promises made in the budget are repetitive without concrete plans, particularly pointing out the lack of details and allocations for proposed projects like the Greenfield Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)