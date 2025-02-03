Parliament Standoff: Opposition Walkout Over Mahakumbh Tragedy Sparks Debate

The Opposition staged a walkout from Parliament on Monday, protesting against the government's handling of the Mahakumbh stampede, which claimed 30 lives on January 29. The demonstration underscored calls for accountability and transparency as leaders demanded a discussion on the tragedy.

Lok Janshakti Party MP Shambhavi Choudhary criticized the Opposition's move, accusing them of irresponsibility in dealing with national affairs. She argued that the Opposition chose disruption over dialogue, ignoring the Speaker's offer to discuss the issue during the 'motion of thanks to the President's address.'

Despite criticism, Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Manickam Tagore and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, persisted in their demands for deliberation on the tragedy. The walkout, marked by raised slogans and procedural disruptions, highlighted the widening rift over governance and accountability between the ruling party and its opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)