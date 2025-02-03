Left Menu

Parliament Standoff: Opposition Walkout Over Mahakumbh Tragedy Sparks Debate

Opposition MPs walked out of Parliament over the Mahakumbh stampede, highlighting concerns over government accountability. The tragic incident left 30 dead, prompting demands for debate. Opposition leaders insist on addressing the issue, but Lok Janshakti Party criticized them for disrupting proceedings instead of engaging in constructive dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:39 IST
LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition staged a walkout from Parliament on Monday, protesting against the government's handling of the Mahakumbh stampede, which claimed 30 lives on January 29. The demonstration underscored calls for accountability and transparency as leaders demanded a discussion on the tragedy.

Lok Janshakti Party MP Shambhavi Choudhary criticized the Opposition's move, accusing them of irresponsibility in dealing with national affairs. She argued that the Opposition chose disruption over dialogue, ignoring the Speaker's offer to discuss the issue during the 'motion of thanks to the President's address.'

Despite criticism, Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Manickam Tagore and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, persisted in their demands for deliberation on the tragedy. The walkout, marked by raised slogans and procedural disruptions, highlighted the widening rift over governance and accountability between the ruling party and its opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

