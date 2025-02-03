Kejriwal vs. BJP: Tensions Rise Ahead of Delhi Elections
Amid allegations and counterclaims, the Delhi Assembly elections approach with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing the BJP of malicious tactics. Accusations include misuse of police and voter deception. BJP counters with claims of expected victory, while the campaign wraps ahead of polling on February 5.
With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, tensions have escalated as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a conspiracy. Kejriwal alleges the BJP plans to misuse the Delhi Police and deceive voters by impersonating Election Commission personnel, claiming the BJP faces a significant defeat.
Kejriwal asserts that BJP affiliates have been misleading residents in slum areas, falsely claiming to represent the Election Commission and urging cash-for-votes tactics. AAP leader Manish Sisodia echoes these assertions, insisting the electorate will rebuff such intimidation by re-electing Kejriwal. He reassures that the public, guided by democratic principles, will oppose this "hooliganism."
Conversely, BJP figures, including candidate Parvesh Verma, predict a substantial victory, asserting that Kejriwal will lose his deposit in the New Delhi Assembly race. Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticizes AAP for unfulfilled promises, expressing confidence in a 'double-engine' government led by Prime Minister Modi. As campaigning concludes, all eyes turn to polling day on February 5, with results expected on February 8.
