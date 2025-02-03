Kejriwal vs. BJP: Tensions Rise Ahead of Delhi Elections

With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, tensions have escalated as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a conspiracy. Kejriwal alleges the BJP plans to misuse the Delhi Police and deceive voters by impersonating Election Commission personnel, claiming the BJP faces a significant defeat.

Kejriwal asserts that BJP affiliates have been misleading residents in slum areas, falsely claiming to represent the Election Commission and urging cash-for-votes tactics. AAP leader Manish Sisodia echoes these assertions, insisting the electorate will rebuff such intimidation by re-electing Kejriwal. He reassures that the public, guided by democratic principles, will oppose this "hooliganism."

Conversely, BJP figures, including candidate Parvesh Verma, predict a substantial victory, asserting that Kejriwal will lose his deposit in the New Delhi Assembly race. Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticizes AAP for unfulfilled promises, expressing confidence in a 'double-engine' government led by Prime Minister Modi. As campaigning concludes, all eyes turn to polling day on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

