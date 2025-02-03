Left Menu

Battle for Delhi: AAP Accuses BJP of Election Misconduct

In a heated campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP's Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal accuse the BJP of employing threats and deceptive tactics. As BJP leaders predict victory, AAP anticipates a mandate for Kejriwal, with both parties exchanging allegations ahead of the crucial polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:29 IST
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using threats and hooliganism to skew the vote. Sisodia asserted that Delhi's electorate would reject BJP's actions, ensuring a victory for Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister.

Adding to the allegations, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged a conspiracy by the BJP involving the misuse of Delhi Police and deceptive tactics during elections. Kejriwal claimed that BJP workers intended to pose as Election Commission officials, misleading voters with fake promises and actions.

Meanwhile, BJP's Parvesh Verma and MP Nishikant Dubey expressed confidence in securing the New Delhi Assembly seat, dismissing AAP's chances. They stated that BJP's policies have enhanced safety for Purvanchalis, impacting AAP's voter base. With the campaign period ending, Delhi heads to polls on February 5, with results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

