Left Menu

Delhi Stadium Rename Proposal in Electoral Spotlight

Parvesh Verma, a BJP candidate, announced the plan to rename Talkatora Stadium after Maharishi Valmiki if the party wins the Delhi assembly polls. This renaming proposal will be introduced in the first New Delhi Municipal Council meeting following the February 8 elections. This forms part of a high-stakes electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:33 IST
Delhi Stadium Rename Proposal in Electoral Spotlight
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly polls campaign reached its conclusion, BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma electrified the atmosphere by announcing a plan to rename Talkatora Stadium in honor of Maharishi Valmiki, contingent on the party's victory.

Verma revealed at a press conference that this proposal is set to be introduced during the inaugural New Delhi Municipal Council meeting after the February 8 election. Once approved, the renaming as Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Stadium would be official.

He further advocated for naming every airport, stadium, and significant public building after either a deity or a martyr, spotlighting their contributions to the nation. This proposal is part of an intense electoral battle involving high-profile figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Sandeep Dikshit, raising stakes for the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025