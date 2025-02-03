Delhi Stadium Rename Proposal in Electoral Spotlight

As the Delhi assembly polls campaign reached its conclusion, BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma electrified the atmosphere by announcing a plan to rename Talkatora Stadium in honor of Maharishi Valmiki, contingent on the party's victory.

Verma revealed at a press conference that this proposal is set to be introduced during the inaugural New Delhi Municipal Council meeting after the February 8 election. Once approved, the renaming as Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Stadium would be official.

He further advocated for naming every airport, stadium, and significant public building after either a deity or a martyr, spotlighting their contributions to the nation. This proposal is part of an intense electoral battle involving high-profile figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Sandeep Dikshit, raising stakes for the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

