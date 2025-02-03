Left Menu

Kejriwal's Vision Under Fire: AAP Faces BJP's Alleged Election Shenanigans

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar extols Arvind Kejriwal's governance, citing economic and societal advancements in Delhi, while Kejriwal accuses BJP of plotting electoral deceit with false ID claims before elections, predicting BJP's worst defeat.

Updated: 03-02-2025 14:48 IST
AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar strongly defended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, citing advancements in public welfare, economic growth, and infrastructure. She dismissed BJP's criticisms as baseless, asserting, "Arvind Kejriwal has introduced a relevant and effective governance model. Delhi enjoys the lowest inflation, a 24-hour electricity supply, low electricity rates with free power up to 200 units, minimal unemployment, the highest per capita income, and significant minimum wages, all culminating in a revenue surplus budget."

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against AAP ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. He claimed that the BJP intends to misuse the Delhi Police and deceive voters through impersonations as Election Commission members. "The Aam Aadmi Party is poised for a historic win, while BJP faces its worst defeat. Their members will resort to intimidating voters by pretending to be Election Commission officials and manipulating them with financial incentives," Kejriwal alleged.

Additionally, Kejriwal asserted that BJP operatives have been misleading residents in marginalized areas, falsely claiming that Election Commission personnel would visit homes on election night to process votes. He emphasized, "The public will reject these threats through their votes, defying BJP's intimidation tactics." Reinforcing Kejriwal's stance, Manish Sisodia addressed the party's resilience against such threats, underscoring the public's intention to re-elect Kejriwal and uphold democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

