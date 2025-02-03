BJP's Verma Promises Renaming of Talkatora Stadium Amidst Delhi Election Tensions

In a bold electoral move, BJP's Parvesh Verma announced plans to rename the Talkatora Stadium after Bhagwan Maharshi Valmiki if victorious in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. "This tribute to the revered saint reflects our commitment to honor inspirational figures," said Verma, exuding confidence in his prospects.

As campaigning reaches fever pitch, Verma predicted a resounding defeat for Arvind Kejriwal, claiming the BJP will prevail by over 20,000 votes. He declared the party's platform centered on governance, transparency, and public welfare, reinforcing the BJP's optimism for a decisive win.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy involving the misuse of Delhi Police. He alleged attempts to deceive voters as Election Commission officials. As Delhi gears up to vote on February 5, Kejriwal vowed AAP is poised for a historic victory over the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)